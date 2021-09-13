$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AT&T posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,632,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,825,301. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

