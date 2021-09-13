$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.60. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,440. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

