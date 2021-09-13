0Chain Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $122,674.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

