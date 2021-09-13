$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

BLMN stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

