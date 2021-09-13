$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.02. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in First Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $518.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

