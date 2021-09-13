$1.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post sales of $1.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.