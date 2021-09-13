$1.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post sales of $1.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

