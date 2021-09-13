$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.