$1.64 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Comerica reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

NYSE CMA opened at $72.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.