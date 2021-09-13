$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

NYSE OSK opened at $107.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oshkosh by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 420.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

