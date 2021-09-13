1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $596,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.17. 6,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,675. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 271.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 71.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 98,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.