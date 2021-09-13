1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $596,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00.
Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.17. 6,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,675. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 271.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 71.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 98,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
