$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.