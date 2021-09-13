$10.99 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report sales of $10.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NEPT opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 156,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,662 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.