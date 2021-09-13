100,174 Shares in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Karooooo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14. Karooooo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.23 million and a P/E ratio of 30.20.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

