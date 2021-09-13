101,297 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.19% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SIG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,645. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

