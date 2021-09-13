$103.97 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $103.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.30 million and the highest is $104.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $406.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

QLYS stock opened at $114.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,048,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,525,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,688 shares of company stock worth $42,876,400 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

