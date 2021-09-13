105,292 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.24% of Overstock.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 32.6% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $524,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

