105,641 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,622,000. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.98. 32,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

