108,612 Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Movado Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $1,490,733 over the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE MOV opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.