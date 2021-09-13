109,473 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,331,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after buying an additional 1,828,403 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.65. 126,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average of $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

