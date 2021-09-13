11,459 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Alleghany as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 35.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $638.38. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,927. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.84. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

