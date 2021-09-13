1,163,190 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,163,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMIU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $465,000.

NASDAQ PLMIU remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Monday. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,904. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

