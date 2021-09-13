$123.81 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $123.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.42 million and the highest is $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $488.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $515.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE USPH opened at $113.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

