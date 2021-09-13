125,840 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.23. 5,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,440. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day moving average is $250.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

