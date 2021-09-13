131,535 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chevron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.39. 547,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

