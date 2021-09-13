$136.94 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post $136.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.56 million and the highest is $161.85 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $581.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.29 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $787.94 million, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $904.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

