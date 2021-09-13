139,378 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 512,338 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

