140,662 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of IAA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IAA in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IAA by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in IAA by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,208. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

