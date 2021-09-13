14,401 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $141.64 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average is $147.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.