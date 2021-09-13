14,524 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 320,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

