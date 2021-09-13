15,426 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,899,000 after buying an additional 287,133 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL stock opened at $95.91 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

