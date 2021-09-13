$165.03 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce sales of $165.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.80 million and the lowest is $163.00 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $650.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $700.37 million, with estimates ranging from $694.40 million to $711.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 90.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR opened at $147.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

