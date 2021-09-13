165,378 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,802,000. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of DD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

