178,421 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,684,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.2% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.20. 75,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $223.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

