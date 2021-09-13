17,970 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $55.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.42. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

