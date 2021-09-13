1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Shares Down 0.7%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.97. 3,307,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,314,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $315.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.89.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

