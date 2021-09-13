$190.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post $190.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.10 million and the lowest is $187.66 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $140.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $753.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

TLYS opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $997,085. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 85.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.