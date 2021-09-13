19,683 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.35. 185,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a market capitalization of $189.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

