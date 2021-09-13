19,836 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $83.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.