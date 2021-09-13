$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.03 on Monday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

