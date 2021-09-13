$204.57 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report sales of $204.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.50 million. Criteo reported sales of $185.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $904.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.44 million to $908.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $958.35 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 779,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,788,000 after purchasing an additional 286,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Criteo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

