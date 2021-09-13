2,174 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $580.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $559.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.