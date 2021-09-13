220,115 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

MNTV opened at $19.60 on Monday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

