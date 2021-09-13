22,192 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $16,171,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 177,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.56 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.