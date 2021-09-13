265,000 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Purchased by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIDI traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 8.53. 181,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,008,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.67. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

