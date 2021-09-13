$27.89 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post sales of $27.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the highest is $32.60 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $66.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $149.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.15 million to $172.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.56 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $363.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TBIO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 45.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Translate Bio by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $37.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

