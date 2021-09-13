$284.19 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $284.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.25 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

