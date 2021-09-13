29,193 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.