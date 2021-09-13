295,074 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

