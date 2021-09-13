$296.88 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $296.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.06 million and the lowest is $294.77 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB opened at $94.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.