$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

